Preview: Memphis at East Carolina

Memphis will be without leading scorer Austin Nichols for the first time this season when the Tigers visit East Carolina on Tuesday in an American Athletic Conference game. Nichols suffered a sprained ankle in Saturday’s loss to Temple and will reportedly miss up to two weeks. Nichols, a 6-8 sophomore forward, is the only player averaging double figures in scoring for the Tigers (13.3) and he scored 21 against East Carolina two weeks ago, shooting 9-for-14 from the floor in the 70-58 win.

Nichols was playing especially well lately, averaging 15.2 points in the last six games and he had 17 points and eight rebounds midway through the second half when he went down against Temple. The Owls would go on to win 61-60 on a jumper with six seconds left, giving them a 1 1/2-game lead over the Tigers for fourth place in the conference standings. East Carolina began this week in eighth place and seeking its first two-game winning streak in conference play since winning three in a row last February as a member of Conference USA.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (14-9, 6-4 American): The Tigers will need someone to pick up the slack for Nichols and the best candidate might be Shaq Goodwin, a 6-9 forward. Goodwin averaged 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, but his scoring numbers have dipped to 7.9 as his minutes have also declined from 28.9 a year ago to 22.3. His rebounding hasn’t subsided as he’s averaging 6.7 boards after collecting a conference-record 23 in the loss to Temple.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (10-13, 3-7): Terry Whisnant has hit a tough patch for the Pirates as he’s averaging seven points in the last three games to drop his scoring average to 13.1. He scored 17 against Memphis in the game prior to that stretch, hitting 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Whisnant’s offensive production is mostly dependent on how well he’s shooting the ball from long range, as nearly two-thirds of his shot attempts this season have come from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Nichols ranks third in the nation in blocked shots at 3.35 a game.

2. The 23 rebounds by Goodwin last game was the most by a Memphis player since John Washington grabbed 24 against Stanford on Dec. 12, 1973.

3. The Pirates are 9-3 on their home floor this season.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 66, Memphis 61