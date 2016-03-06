Preview: Memphis at East Carolina

Memphis faces an uphill climb in its quest to reach the NCAA Tournament, and it starts Sunday at East Carolina in a game where the Tigers admit revenge is on their mind. “We owe East Carolina,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner admitted following Thursday’s 72-62 loss at Temple, referencing the Pirates’ 84-83 upset of the Tigers in Memphis in January.

But Memphis, which is locked into the sixth seed for next week’s American Athletic Conference tournament, has dropped six of its past eight and has a five-game road losing streak going into Sunday. The Pirates are tied for eighth in the conference but have won two of their past three following a six-game losing streak. East Carolina held South Florida to 39 points – the lowest total by a Pirates’ opponent in 17 years – in Wednesday’s 52-39 victory. Defense has been a problem for both teams: East Carolina allows 71.6 points per game (10th in the AAC), one spot behind Memphis (71.5).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MEMPHIS (16-14, 7-10 AAC): The Tigers have the ability to score with anybody in the league, ranking third in the conference in scoring (76.6 points per contest). Freshman Dedric Lawson posted his 15th double-double of the season Thursday with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and is averaging 15.4 points (fifth in the league) and a league-leading 9.3 rebounds. Senior Shaq Goodwin averages 15.1 points and eight rebounds per game for the Tigers, whose underperformance this season has raised speculation Pastner could be on his way out at season’s end.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (12-18, 4-13 AAC): Caleb White averages 12.6 points and moved into 11th place on the school’s all-time scoring list with a team-high 12 points Wednesday (1,190 career points). Leading scorer B.J. Tyson (14.6 points) scored 22 points in a victory over Tulane on Feb. 24, but has just 21 points combined in the past two games on 9-of-25 shooting from the field. The Pirates have struggled on the boards, ranking last in the AAC in rebounding (34.0 per game).

TIP-INS

1. Wednesday’s victory gave East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo his 99th victory at the school.

2. SMU being eligible for the AAC tournament elevates Memphis to the sixth seed, giving the Tigers a first-round bye.

3. Lawson has recorded double-doubles in seven of his past eight games, averaging 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds during that span.

PREDICTION: Memphis 74, East Carolina 70