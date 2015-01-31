Preview: Memphis at Gonzaga

Third-ranked Gonzaga, winner of 14 straight, steps away from West Coast Conference play on Saturday to host Memphis in a key non-conference contest for both teams. Forward Kyle Wiltjer averages a team-high 15.6 points along with five rebounds for Gonzaga, which leads the nation in field-goal shooting at 52.7 percent. A loss to the Tigers could derail the Bulldogs’ goal for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, while a victory by Memphis would improve its slim at-large hopes.

Coach Mark Few understands that many basketball experts are waiting to see how the Bulldogs perform in the postseason, but he’s not looking that far ahead. “This team is fun,” Few told the Washington Post. “We’re balanced, the guys look out for one another, we’re entertaining to watch and we’re pretty good. People who don’t want to pay attention until March are missing out.” The Bulldogs figure to be tested by an improving Memphis team that has won five of its last six.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MEMPHIS (13-7): The Tigers have the size to compete with Gonzaga, starting with 6-9 forward Austin Nichols, who averages a team-high 13.3 points and leads the American Athletic Conference with 64 blocks. Nichols has scored 38 points over the last two games and will need another stellar effort to contend with the Gonzaga frontcourt of Domantas Sabonis and Przemek Karnowski. Forward Shaq Goodwin, whose season has been marred by inconsistent play, expects to be available after missing most of Wednesday’s 70-58 win over East Carolina due to an ankle injury.

ABOUT GONZAGA (21-1): Nine different players are averaging at least 12 minutes for the Bulldogs, whose only loss came in overtime at Arizona in December. Guard Kevin Pangos, the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.3 points per game, became the leading 3-point shooter in school history during Thursday’s 64-46 win over Portland. Few has been raving about his team’s defense - particularly in the frontcourt, where Sabonis and Karnowski combined for 22 rebounds against Portland.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs own the nation’s longest home winning streak at 37 games.

2. Memphis is 20-9 all-time against West Coast Conference opponents, including a 6-2 mark versus Gonzaga.

3. Gonzaga has allowed an average of 52 points over its last four games.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 76, Memphis 63