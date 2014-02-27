Preview: Memphis at Houston

No. 22 Memphis has already earned a first-round bye in the American Athletic Conference tournament, but Houston is chasing one as the Cougars host the streaking Tigers on Thursday. The top six teams get a bye and the Tigers, who have won eight of 10, are guaranteed a top-five finish in the AAC. Freshman Austin Nichols (13.5 points on 70.6 percent shooting, eight rebounds, 3.5 blocks) and Shaq Goodwin (15 points on 66.7 percent shooting) were honored by the league after big performances in Memphis’ two wins last week.

The Cougars have lost seven of nine game bust start the week sixth in the league. Four of the Cougars’ five conference wins are against teams below them in the rankings and Houston faces three of those teams to finish the regular season. TaShawn Thomas, who leads the Cougars in points and rebounds, needs five rebounds to join an elite club at Houston.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MEMPHIS (21-6, 10-4 AAC): Goodwin averages 12.5 points on a league-best 61.7 percent shooting and a team-high 6.4 rebounds. Michael Dixon Jr. adds 11.6 points for Memphis, which has won four in a row against Houston. Joe Jackson leads the team with 14.7 points and 4.7 assists, and the Tigers started the week ranked third nationally with 17.8 assists.

ABOUT HOUSTON (13-14, 5-9): Thomas (15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds) needs five boards to become the seventh player in school history with 1,300 points and 800 rebounds, joining Elvin Hayes, Dwight Davis, Greg Anderson, Rickie Winslow, Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. Danuel House adds 13.2 points and Jherrod Stiggers adds 10.3 points. L.J. Rose chips in 8.3 points and is second in the league with 5.2 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis started the week ranked 316th out of 345 Division I teams in free-throw percentage (65) but are 6-0 when shooting under 60 percent from the line.

2. Memphis coach Josh Pastner, who grew up in nearby Kingwood, Texas, is 8-3 against Houston-based teams Houston, Houston Baptist and Rice.

3. Houston is 1-4 against ranked foes and its six top-25 opponents are the most since playing seven in 1984-85.

PREDICTION: Memphis 73, Houston 64