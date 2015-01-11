Preview: Memphis at Houston

Memphis will try to dominate Houston again when the teams meet Sunday in Texas in an American Athletic Conference contest. The Tigers cruised to a 73-54 victory over the Cougars on Dec. 31 by limiting Houston to 18.8 percent shooting from the field in the second half. Since beating Houston, Memphis has suffered two straight losses to Tulane and SMU.

Houston has lost six of its last eight games, including three straight. Three of the Cougars’ seven losses have come in overtime, including a gut-wrenching 79-78 loss to UCF on Tuesday. Memphis is 29-13 in the series against Houston, and the Tigers have won five of the last six meetings.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MEMPHIS (8-6, 1-2 AAC): Sophomore forward Austin Nichols (12.8 points) and junior forward Trahson Burrell (10.5 points) pace the Tigers in scoring. Memphis is coming off a 73-59 loss at SMU on Thursday and has lost consecutive games for the first time since the start of the 2012-13 season. The last time the Tigers lost consecutive games was Nov. 22-23, 2012, when they fell to VCU and Minnesota.

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-7, 0-3): Redshirt junior guard Jherrod Stiggers (17.1 points) and junior forward Devonta Pollard (11.9 points) power the Cougars, who produced a 21-0 run to start the second half against UCF before losing. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson is trying get his players refocused and not dwelling on what they could have done better to stop UCF’s Brandon Goodwin, who made 3-pointers with time expiring in regulation and overtime to beat the Cougars. “Give the kid credit,” Sampson told reporters about Goodwin’s game-winner, “it’s a hell of a shot.”

TIP-INS

1. Memphis sophomore G Avery Woodson, who averages 8.3 points, scored 23 and made six 3-pointers - both career highs - against Houston on Dec. 31.

2. Nichols has blocked 49 shots this season and 24 multi-block games in his career.

3. Stiggers (17.1 points) leads the AAC in scoring.

PREDICTION: Memphis 75, Houston 62