Preview: Memphis at Houston

Memphis could have another new look when it travels to Houston on Wednesday. Coach Josh Pastner gave freshman guard Craig Randall II his first start Saturday and said more lineup changes could happen this week as the Tigers look for an offensive spark.

“I could start (senior walk-on) Caleb Wallingford and (freshman walk-on) Dante Scott as my backcourt,” Pastner told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “That’s our mentality moving forward. We’re going to take it one day at a time, have fun with it and see where it falls.” The Tigers rank third in the American Athletic Conference in scoring (76.6) but near the bottom - and 317th nationally - in shooting percentage (40.4) through Tuesday’s games after hitting 30.3 percent in a win against Cincinnati. The Cougars’ lineup is also in question as Rob Gray Jr. - the league’s leading scorer - continues to recover from an ankle injury that’s kept him out of the past two games. Memphis, which is 1-4 on the road, has won six of the last seven meetings, including last year’s 62-44 victory in Houston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (14-9, 5-5 AAC): Shaq Goodwin is averaging a league-best 18.4 points in AAC games, bouncing back from an eight-point performance with 20 points against Cincinnati. Freshman Dedric Lawson, who averages 14.3 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds, also had 20 points Saturday after combining for 13 in the previous two games. Ricky Tarrant Jr. - the only Tiger to start every game - adds 12.3 points and 3.4 assists while Trahson Burrell chips in 9.6 points.

ABOUT HOUSTON (16-7, 6-5): Gray averages 17.3 points after averaging 23.5 points in a pair of wins before missing back-to-back games with the ankle injury. Devonta Pollard and Damyean Dotson each add 12.7 points while Dotson leads the team with 7.1 rebounds. Ronnie Johnson (10.0 points, 3.0 assists) and freshman Galen Robinson Jr. (7.9 points, 3.5 assists) have had success running the offense for a deep Cougars’ lineup.

TIP-INS

1. Pastner is 11-4 against teams from his hometown Houston, including a 7-3 mark against the Cougars.

2. Goodwin (1,286) needs 20 points to pass David Vaughn for 18th on Memphis’ career scoring list.

3. Houston is 2-2 without Gray this season and Dotson is averaging 17 points in those games.

PREDICTION: Houston 68, Memphis 62