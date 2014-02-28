Houston 77, Memphis 68

(Updated: CORRECTS time in graph 4, sentence 2)

Houston 77, No. 22 Memphis 68: Danuel House had 19 points off the bench to lead the host Cougars to their second win against a ranked team.

House hit 3-of-5 from the 3-point line and TaShawn Thomas went 6-of-7 from the floor for 16 points and seven rebounds for Houston (14-14, 6-9 AAC). Jherrod Stiggers added four 3s and 14 points while L.J. Rose recorded seven points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Michael Dixon Jr. led Memphis (21-7, 10-5) with a season-high 19 points and Shaq Goodwin added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Nichols chipped in 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting before fouling out in the final seconds.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half and Houston finished on a 6-0 run - including House’s four-point play with 40 seconds left - for a 36-33 halftime lead. Dixon had two 3-pointers and Goodwin had a pair of baskets during a 15-4 run that put Memphis ahead 50-46 with just under 13 minutes left before Stiggers capped a Houston run with a pair of 3-pointers for a 55-50 advantage.

Dixon’s three-point play with just under four minutes left tied the game at 63, but Rose hit a pair of free throws and House hit a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with just over two minutes left. The Cougars hit 9-of-12 free throws in the final 70 seconds to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas, on his 21st birthday, became the seventh player in Houston history with 1,300 points and 800 rebounds, joining Elvin Hayes, Dwight Davis, Greg Anderson, Rickie Winslow, Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. ... The Cougars improved to 2-4 this season against Top 25 opponents. ... Dixon scored in double figures for the ninth straight game.