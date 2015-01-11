Memphis 62, Houston 44: Austin Nichols had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks to lead the visiting Tigers past the Cougars in American Athletic Conference play.

Markel Crawford added 12 points, including two 3-pointers, for Memphis (9-6, 2-2 AAC), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Kendren Johnson chipped in 10 points off the bench for the Tigers, who notched a 73-54 victory over Houston when the teams met Dec. 31.

Jherrod Stiggers scored 13 points, four shy of his conference-leading average, to lead Houston (7-8, 0-4). Stiggers, who made three 3-pointers, was the only player to score in double figures for the Cougars, who have lost seven of their last nine games, including four straight.

Houston pulled within three points in the second half, cutting the score to 27-24 on LeRon Barnes’ jumper with 18:41 to play. But the Cougars could not overcome 16-of-48 shooting from the field.

Stiggers’ 3-pointer gave Houston a 3-0 lead with 17:13 left in the first half but Memphis scored the next 11 points. The Cougars briefly regained the lead, 15-13, on Devonta Pollard’s layup with 9:15 remaining in the first half but Memphis regrouped and took a 27-21 advantage into halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis improved to 30-13 in the series against Houston and has won six of the last seven meetings. … Nichols, a sophomore forward, has blocked 53 shots this season and has 25 multi-block games in his career. … Pollard, who came in averaging 11.9 points, finished with four points.