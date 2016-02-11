Houston 98, Memphis 90

Senior forward Devonta Pollard scored a career-high 34 points and Houston overcame a 13-point deficit to notch a 98-90 victory over Memphis on Wednesday in American Athletic Conference play at Houston.

Junior guard Damyean Dotson added 21 points for the Cougars (17-7, 7-5), who improved to 13-2 at home. Freshman guard Galen Robinson Jr. tallied 18 points and senior guard LeRon Barnes contributed 12 points and seven rebounds and for Houston, which made eight of its final nine field-goal attempts.

Senior forward Shaq Goodwin scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half for the Tigers (14-10, 5-6), who lost for the fifth time in seven games. Freshman forward Dedric Lawson had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis dropped to 1-5 on the road.

Houston shot 69.2 percent from the field in the second half and 55.9 percent overall while playing without leading scorer Rob Gray Jr. (17.3 points per game). The sophomore guard is nursing an ankle injury and missed his third straight game.

The Tigers led by eight after a 3-pointer by junior guard Avery Woodson with 12:41 to play before the Cougars scored the next six with Pollard’s basket making it a two-point margin. Woodson answered with a 3-pointer and Goodwin followed with a dunk as Memphis stretched the lead back up to seven.

Houston made another run to move within 77-75 on a 3-pointer by Barnes with 6:07 to play and Pollard drained a tying shot 35 seconds later. Dotson hit two free throws with 5:08 left to give the Cougars their first lead of the second half and Houston’s lead reached 86-79 when a double-covered Pollard banked in a jumper from the left baseline with three minutes left.

The Cougars led 23-17 after Pollard’s jumper with 10:54 left in the first half before Goodwin scored 10 points during a 14-0 run that gave Memphis a 31-23 advantage. The Tigers led by 13 when Woodson hit a jumper with 6:06 to play but Houston cut into its deficit and trailed 48-40 at the break.