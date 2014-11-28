Preview: Memphis vs. Indiana State

Memphis meets Indiana State on Friday in the Las Vegas Invitational consolation game and must quickly forget how it got there. The Tigers led Baylor by three at halftime in Thursday’s semifinals and seemed in good shape before they shot 4-of-21 from the field and were outrebounded 29-12 in the second half. Memphis junior Shaq Goodwin, an all-American Athletic Conference preseason first team pick, scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting while coming off the bench for the second consecutive game.

“We just missed a lot of short shots,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner told reporters. “We just didn’t attack in the second half. Points off turnovers hurt us. We had a chance to extend the lead, but just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.” The Sycamores fell behind by 22 points less than 12 minutes into their 88-62 loss to Illinois on Thursday. “We got taught a lesson by one of the better teams in the country,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing told reporters. “Our effort wasn’t what we wanted coming out to start the game. We didn’t fight them.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (3-2): Sophomore Grant Prusator erupted for 17 points off the bench - all in the second half - and made four 3-pointers against Illinois after recording four points combined in his first two career games. If the Sycamores are to salvage a victory in their only trip west of the Rocky Mountains this season, they’ll have to improve their rebounding after losing the battle of the boards to Illinois 46-33 and take care of the ball better after committing 20 turnovers. Sophomore T.J. Bell also provided a lift off the bench with six points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks after totalling five points in the first four contests.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-2): Like Indiana State, the Tigers were outrebounded by a significant margin in the semifinals (43-32) and were really hurt on the offensive glass (19-11). A pair of sophomores - Pookie Powell and Austin Nichols - were the only significant contributors as Powell scored a team-high 13 points, including 10 in the opening 20 minutes to help give Memphis a 32-29 lead at the break. Nichols, also an all-AAC preseason first team pick, recorded nine points and six rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis on Thursday was outscored 17-2 in points off turnovers and 26-5 on second-chance points.

2. Indiana State is 5-7 under Lansing against Power 6 Conference teams - all on neutral courts.

3. The Tigers have 27 assists against 54 turnovers this season.

PREDICTION: Memphis 64, Indiana State 62