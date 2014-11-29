FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis 72, Indiana State 62
November 29, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Memphis 72, Indiana State 62: Shaq Goodwin returned to the starting lineup and recorded 19 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers uncorked a 29-5 run in the first half to bury the Sycamores in the Las Vegas Invitational consolation game.

Trahson Burrell scored 15 points on a perfect shooting night - 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line - and added four rebounds for the Tigers (2-2), who enjoyed a 32-19 advantage on the boards. Avery Woodson scored 12 points and contributed three of his four 3-pointers during the decisive run. Nick King registered 11 points and five rebounds and Austin Nichols scored 10 for Memphis.

Brenton Scott scored 12 points for Indiana State (3-3), which trimmed a 22-point deficit to seven in the second half. Khristian Smith scored 10 points but was 2-of-13 from the field - 0-of-6 from 3-point range - as the Sycamores shot 32.7 percent from the floor and were 6-of-22 from beyond the arc.

Indiana State scored the first six points and led 17-11 before Memphis took control with a 14-0 run, with baskets by Nichols starting and finishing the spurt. The Tigers outscored the Sycamores 15-5 over the final five minutes of the first half, with Woodson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer making it 40-22 at the break.

Memphis stretched the lead to 48-26 with 15:37 left before Scott’s three-point play and 3-pointer highlighted a 10-0 burst. Indiana State got to within 56-49 on Jake Kitchell’s 3-pointer with 2:20 to go, but Kitchell fouled out the next trip down the court and the Tigers sealed it by making 14-of-16 free throws down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis was 19-of-24 from the free-throw line with Goodwin 9-of-12 while the Sycamores were 24-of-30. ... Memphis recorded 11 assists and 15 turnovers, bringing its totals to 38 and 69. ... Indiana State was outrebounded 78-52 in the two games in Las Vegas and has a minus-7.5 per game differential this season.

