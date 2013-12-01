FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2013 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

Memphis 76, Louisiana State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 19 Memphis 76, Louisiana State 69: Freshman forward Austin Nichols had 19 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers took the second semifinal at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Chris Crawford added 17 points for Memphis, which will play No. 8 Oklahoma State in Sunday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET. Joe Jackson contributed 16 points and seven assists for the Tigers.

Anthony Hickey scored 20 points to lead LSU (4-2). Johnny O’Bryant III added 14 points and nine rebounds but committed 10 turnovers and Jordan Mickey added 10 points and three blocks for the Tigers.

LSU committed 14 of its 24 turnovers in the first half but still managed to take a 38-34 lead into the break. LSU stretched its lead to eight on two occasions, but the last 10 minutes went back-and-forth.

O’Bryant committed his fourth foul with 3:31 remaining and LSU trailing by two. Nichols’ jumper from just above the free-throw line gave Memphis a 70-66 lead with 1:33 remaining and Hickey’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 72-69 with 18 seconds left, but Jackson sealed the win with two free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shaquille O’Neal, who played for LSU, watched from courtside. …The 14 first-half turnovers by LSU led to 20 of the 34 points for Memphis. … Michael Dixon Jr., who came in averaging 13.5 points, shot 1-for-7 and scored two points for Memphis.

