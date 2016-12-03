Saiz powers Ole Miss past Memphis

Senior forward Sebastian Saiz posted a double-double and Mississippi rallied back from a second-half deficit to beat visiting Memphis 85-77 on Saturday in a back-and-forth non-conference battle at The Pavillion in Oxford, Miss.

Saiz filled up the box score with 20 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, and junior guard Deandre Burnett added 19 points, helping the Rebels (6-2) bounce back from last week's loss to Middle Tennessee. But it wasn't easy.

Memphis (6-2) trailed 47-37 at halftime, but opened the second half with a 14-5 run, capped by a Dedric Lawson 3-pointer with 14 minutes left in the game.

The Tigers were up 66-61 after a dunk by Chad Rykhoek with eight minutes to play. But Mississippi had the last surge.

The Rebels answered with a 19-3 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Cullen Neal that put Ole Miss in front 81-69 with three minutes to play. Neal finished with 12 points off the bench for the Rebels.

Ole Miss made 28 of 33 free-throw attempts while Memphis made only 19 of 29 attempts from the foul line.

Freshman guard K.J. Lawson led three Tigers in double figures with 17 points. Ten of Lawson's points came in the first half, when the Rebels were attempting to bury Memphis.

Junior guard Markel Crawford added 16 points and sophomore guard Jeremiah Martin finished with 14 points for the Tigers, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Memphis was coming off back-to-back wins over Iowa and Jacksonville State. The Tigers host UAB on Dec. 10.

The Rebels have a week off before traveling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 12. They'll open SEC play against Kentucky on Dec. 29.