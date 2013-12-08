No. 15 Memphis 96, Northwestern State 76: Shaq Goodwin scored a career-high 21 points as host Memphis never trailed en route to an easy victory over Northwestern State.

Joe Jackson poured in 18 points and Michael Dixon Jr. added 14 for Memphis (6-1), which has won 15 in a row at home. Guard Geron Johnson tallied nine points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals as the Tigers held Northwestern State – the ninth-highest scoring team in the nation – to 13 points below its season average.

Jalan West led the way for the Demons (3-4) with 15 points and nine assists while DeQuan Hicks contributed 13 points. Patrick Robinson chipped in with 12 points as six players finished in double figures for Northwestern State.

Memphis ran out to a pair of early seven-point leads behind seven quick points from Jackson. Hicks brought Northwestern State within 21-16 on a jumper, but a tip-in and dunk from Goodwin sparked a 7-0 surge and the Tigers refused to let the Demons crawl within single digits again.

Dixon hit a 3-pointer with 4:38 remaining in the first half and Memphis put the game away with a 15-3 run that turned a 15-point advantage into a 56-29 bulge at the break. The Tigers led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis G Chris Crawford suffered an undisclosed injury near the end of the first half and did not return. … Northwestern State has averaged 103.3 points in its victories and 76 points in its losses. … The Tigers improved to 6-0 all-time versus Northwestern State and 29-1 against schools from the state of Louisiana since the start of the 2000-01 season.