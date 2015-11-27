Preview: Ohio State vs. Memphis

Ohio State looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it meets Memphis in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Miami on Friday. The Buckeyes suffered an 82-74 loss to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, their second straight setback at home to a non-major conference opponent after winning their previous 151 dating back to December 1994.

Memphis also is looking to shake off another slow start. This marks the fourth time in five seasons the Tigers have started 2-2 or worse under coach Josh Pastner. Both teams suffered upset losses at the hands of Texas-Arlington during the weekend, with Ohio State falling for the first time in 61 games versus unranked non-conference opponents. The last time Ohio State and Memphis met was at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in the NCAA South Regional Final in 2007, when the Buckeyes earned a trip to the Final Four.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-2): Despite some soft scheduling, only once in Pastner’s seven seasons have the Tigers gotten off to a 3-0 start (2009-10). The Tigers have posted victories over Southern Miss and Grambling State while suffering an 84-78 home loss against No. 6 Oklahoma. Former McDonald’s All-Americans Dedric Lawson (17 points) and Shaq Goodwin (10) are the lone Tigers averaging double figures.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-2): Ohio State is 22-10 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference, including a 2-0 record versus Memphis. Despite the influx of seven freshmen and one transfer, Ohio State is led by three returning players - including junior Marc Loving, who leads the way at 16.5 points per game and scored a career-high 25 in Tuesday’s loss. Sophomores Keita Bates-Diop (13 points) and Jae’Sean Tate (10.5) are the only others averaging double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Goodwin needs six points to reach 1,000 in his career.

2. Ohio State freshman G JaQuan Lyle leads the team with 23 assists.

3. Pastner has the second-most wins in Division I among coaches that are under the age of 40.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 80, Memphis 72