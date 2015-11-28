Memphis 81, Ohio State 76 (OT)

Memphis turned a huge advantage at the free-throw line into an 81-76 overtime victory over stumbling Ohio State on Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

The Tigers outscored the Buckeyes 6-1 in overtime with guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. sinking three free throws.

Forward Shaq Goodwin scored 23 points to lead four Tigers in double figures. Forward Dedric Lawson and Tarrant each scored 16 points and guard Avery Woodson added 11 points for Memphis.

Freshman guard JaQuan Lyle led Ohio State with 18 points and forward Marc Loving added 17.

The loss was the third straight nonconference defeat for the young Buckeyes (2-3), who have only one senior on their roster.

In improving to 3-3, the Tigers dominated the Buckeyes at the free-throw line, making 28 of 36 attempts. Tarrant was 14 of 16 and Goodwin went 9 of 9.

Ohio State made just 11 of 19 foul shots.

In a game that was up for grabs late in the second half, Goodwin converted two free throws to put Memphis up 75-70. The Buckeyes didn’t wilt and forward Keita Bates-Diop tied the score with 1:03 left with a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

The Tigers held the Buckeyes to a single point in OT from Bates-Diop.