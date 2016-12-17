Preview: Memphis at Oklahoma

It's been 11 years since the last time CBS nationally televised an Oklahoma basketball game at the Lloyd Noble Center. That streak comes to an end on Saturday afternoon when the Sooners welcome Memphis for a non-conference contest.

Both teams come in off three-point losses. Memphis blew a 12-point second half lead to fall to visiting Monmouth 82-79 on Tuesday while Oklahoma dropped a back-and-forth game to Wichita State 76-73 on Saturday in the 79th All-College Classic in Oklahoma City. It was the second loss in three games for Lon Kruger's squad which has had to replace three All-Big 12 players, including Naismith Player of the Year Buddy Hield, from last season's Final Four team. "It was two good teams going toe-to-toe really hard and making tremendous plays," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said afterward. "I think this (Oklahoma team) will be an NCAA Tournament team. They're young, they're going to get better and they're very well coached. You're talking about a Hall of Fame coach. When you see these guys on film you go, 'man, these guys have a lot of young talent.' "

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MEMPHIS (7-3): This is only the second road game of the season for the Tigers who lost at Ole Miss 85-77 on Dec. 3. Sophomore forward Dedric Lawson, the American Athletic Conference preseason co-player of the year, is averaging a double-double while leading the team in both scoring (20.4) and rebounding (11.1). Older bother K.J. Lawson is second in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (8.2) while junior guard Markel Crawford (13.2 points) also is averaging double digits.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-3): Senior guard Jordan Woodard tied his career-high with 28 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in the loss to the Shockers. He leads the Sooners in scoring (17.1) and assists (3.9) while also shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Christian James (12.3) is second in scoring while 6-9 junior forward Khadeem Lattin (10.0) and sophomore guard Rashard Odomes (10.0) are also averaging in double figures with Lattin also grabbing a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Against Wichita State, Woodard (1,302) became the 21st Sooners player to score 1,300 points in a career against Wichita State.

2. Dedric Lawson is tied for 21st nationally in blocks per game (2.70) while Lattin is tied for 32nd (2.33).

3. Memphis leads the all-time series with Oklahoma 6-1 and won the only previous meeting in Norman 80-78 on Dec. 13, 1997.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 72, Memphis 68