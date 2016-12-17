Memphis outlasts Oklahoma in OT

Dedric Lawson and Jeremiah Martin combined for 51 points as Memphis came from behind to beat Oklahoma 99-94 in overtime at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

Lawson scored 26 points -- six in overtime -- and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Tigers improve to 8-3.

Martin had critical plays, including a steal that resulted in free throws on the other end late in regulation before Jordan Woodard forced overtime with a banked-in 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Oklahoma (6-4) had a chance in the final 30 seconds of overtime to get the ball back with an opportunity to tie, but Jamuni McNeace couldn't quite wrangle in the inbounds pass and Memphis was able to hit its free throws to put the game away.

Markel Crawford added 20 points in the win while K.J. Lawson had 19 points and 13 rebounds. All but eight of the Tigers' points came from their bench.

Memphis didn't lead until less than a minute remained when Martin stepped in front of McNeace's pass and went straight to the basket on the other end, where he was fouled.

Martin's two free throws put the Tigers up 78-77. After Christian James missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Martin hit two more free throws on the next possession.

But Oklahoma got another shot and took advantage when Jordan Shepherd rebounded his own miss and found Woodard for the corner 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left.

Woodard scored 22 points while Shepherd had 18 in his first start to lead the Sooners.

There was a scary moment late in the first half when Memphis center Chad Rykhoek collided with Oklahoma's Matt Freeman and immediately went down. Rykhoek didn't make a motion to get up and was quickly joined on the floor by medical personnel from both schools. As his parents joined him on the floor, Rykhoek was surrounded by players from both teams, offering words of encouragement before he was taken off.

Memphis' Tubby Smith and Oklahoma's Lon Kruger are the only two coaches in NCAA history to coach five different schools to the NCAA Tournament.