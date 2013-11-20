Oklahoma State 101, Memphis 80

No. 9 Oklahoma State 101, No. 11 Memphis 80: Marcus Smart scored a career-high 39 points and the Cowboys ran away from the visiting Tigers at the Old Spice Classic.

Smart added five steals, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 11-for-21 from the field. Markel Brown chipped in 20 points and Brian Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (4-0).

Nick King poured in 19 on 7-for-11 shooting for Memphis (1-1), which is now 0-13 against ranked opponents the last four-plus years. Senior guards Geron Johnson, Michael Dixon and Joe Jackson combined for just 15 points on 5-for-26 shooting for the Tigers.

The game was even at 16 before Smart exploded for 12 straight points, spurring the Cowboys to finish the half on a 34-16 run over the final 11:33 to take a 50-32 lead. Smart finished the half with 26 points and four steals, nearly outscoring the Tigers before the break.

Memphis never closer than 18 in the second half. The Cowboys have now defeated their four opponents by an average of 40.75 points

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis was the highest ranked opponent to play at Oklahoma State since No. 5 Cincinnati visited on Jan. 6, 1958. … Oklahoma State has scored 100-plus points twice already this season. … Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant and coach Scott Brooks were in attendance.