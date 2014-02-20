Preview: Memphis at Rutgers

Memphis has been outstanding in bounce-back games under coach Josh Pastner, and the 24th-ranked Tigers have a chance to exhibit that again when they travel to Rutgers for an American Athletic Conference game Thursday. The Tigers, who are coming off an 86-81 overtime defeat at Connecticut on Saturday, are 35-4 in games following a loss during Pastner’s five-year tenure. Memphis is looking to sweep the season series after a 101-69 rout of the visiting Scarlet Knights on Feb. 4.

It’s the conclusion of a brutal three-game stretch for Rutgers, which has lost to Southern Methodist (77-65) and Louisville (102-54) in its last two contests. The Scarlet Knights haven’t knocked off a ranked team since beating No. 22 Pittsburgh on Jan. 5, 2013. The Tigers need to take advantage of a stretch of three straight games against the bottom half of the conference before rematches with Louisville and Cincinnati to begin March.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MEMPHIS (19-6, 8-4 AAC): The Tigers are on the cusp of their 14th straight 20-win season, but they’ve lost their last two road games. They boast one of the top point guards in the league in Joe Jackson (15 points, 4.6 assists), who is coming off a season-high 24-point effort against Connecticut, but they get balanced scoring with each starter averaging at least 8.2 points and reserve guard Michael Dixon Jr. chipping in 11.4 per game. Big man Shaq Goodwin (12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds) is having a solid sophomore campaign and put up 13 points in the first meeting despite playing only 18 minutes because of foul trouble.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-16, 4-9): The Scarlet Knights have had a rough time in conference play, but it can only improve from Sunday’s 48-point drubbing at Louisville — the program’s worst defeat since an 88-23 loss to Lehigh in 1907. Rutgers has struggled mightily to defend against quality opponents, allowing more than 100 points twice in its last four games including the last meeting with Memphis. The Scarlet Knights do boast a couple of solid offensive players in Myles Mack (15.6 points) and Kadeem Jack (14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) but they’ll have to be much better at the defensive end to have a shot at upsetting the Tigers.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis has not played in New Jersey since a contest at Seton Hall on Jan. 22, 1953.

2. The Tigers are 5-2 in games decided by single digits while the Scarlet Knights are 4-7 in such contests.

3. Mack needs five points to tie Steve Kaplan (1,146) for 25th on Rutgers’ all-time list and 13 points to catch Bob Greacen (1,154) for 24th.

PREDICTION: Memphis 89, Rutgers 68