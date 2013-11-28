Preview: Memphis vs. Siena

Nick King has been one of the early surprises in college basketball this season, leading No. 19 Memphis in scoring at 16 points and pulling down 6.3 rebounds. The 6-7 freshman swingman will try to maintain that pace Thursday when the Tigers face Siena in the opening round of the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla. King earned American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors after averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds last week against No. 8 Oklahoma State and Nicholls State.

The Tigers feature three others who average double figures in scoring. Joe Jackson, the Conference USA Player of the Year last season, bounced back from a six-point performance against Oklahoma State to score 18 against Nicholls State, converting 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. Michael Dixon Jr., who played three seasons at Missouri before he was suspended for all of last season, has given the Tigers another scoring option in the backcourt.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-1): The Tigers have struggled from 3-point distance through the first three games, shooting 29.7 after making 37.2 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc last season. Jackson, who shot 44.7 percent while averaging 2.4 attempts from 3-point range last season, has taken just four shots from long distance and missed them all. Geron Johnson also has had success from deep in the past, but he’s 0-for-5 from 3-point distance this season.

ABOUT SIENA (2-4): The Saints return two starters and eight players overall from last season’s squad that finished 8-24. Rob Poole (15.5) and Evan Hymes (10.8) are the lone players for Siena who average double figures in scoring. The Saints have been doing a decent job with team rebounding this season, as four players average five boards or better.

TIP INS

1. Siena coach Jimmy Patsos was the head coach at Loyola (Md.) last season when the Greyhounds played at Memphis and lost 78-64.

2. The last time Siena beat a ranked team was against Vanderbilt at the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

3. King’s 48 points through the first three games are fifth-most by a Memphis freshman behind Dajuan Wagner (76), Derrick Rose (55), Shawne Williams (50) and Tyreke Evans (49).

PREDICTION: Memphis 102, Siena 75.