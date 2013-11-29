No. 19 Memphis 87, Siena 60: Joe Jackson scored 18 points as the Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Shaq Goodwin made his first eight field-goal attempts and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which will play LSU in the semifinals. Michael Dixon Jr. scored 16 points off the bench while Austin Nichols finished with 12 and nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-1).

Siena’s reserves – led by 11 points and 12 rebounds from Brett Bisping – kept the game from turning into a blowout early. Evan Hymes added 10 points, Ryan Oliver scored nine and Michael Wolfe produced six of his seven points in the first half for the Saints (2-5).

The Tigers began pulling away in the final nine minutes of the opening half, turning a three-point lead into a 48-31 halftime advantage. Siena pulled within 11 with just under 17 minutes remaining, prompting the Tigers to call a timeout before answering with a 7-0 run to regain a sizable lead they continued to stretch.

The only negative for Memphis was the 29 offensive rebounds they surrendered, including 16 in the first half. The Tigers helped limit the second-chance points with 12 steals and 11 blocked shots.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis swingman Nick King, the team’s leading scorer coming into the contest whose 48 points through the first three games was the fifth-most by a freshman in program history, scored seven points – nine below his average. … The 16 first-half offensive rebounds were more than Memphis collected on both ends of the floor (15) in the opening half. … Siena’s bench outscored its starters 23-8 in the first half and 37-23 for the game.