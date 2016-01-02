Preview: Memphis at South Carolina

South Carolina looks to finish off a perfect non-conference slate when it hosts Memphis on Saturday. The 20th-ranked Gamecocks are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the nation along with SMU and Oklahoma.

The Tigers, who have won two straight contests and seven of their last eight, represent one of the greatest tests thus far for the Gamecocks, who have played only two teams in the RPI top 100 and none in the top 50. South Carolina coach Frank Martin says his program needs to win games such as Saturday’s to attract better non-conference opponents in the future. “Our program hasn’t been good enough to expect good teams to want to come here and play,” Martin told reporters. “I know playing (Memphis) is going to make us a better team, so it makes a lot of sense.” The former Metro Conference rivals have not met since a 59-43 win by Memphis in the 2004 NCAA Tournament, the Tigers’ eighth straight victory in the series.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (9-3): The Tigers’ lone loss since Nov. 23 was a six-point setback against Ole Miss, their only other SEC opponent this season. Memphis hopes to have freshman Dedric Lawson – its leading scorer (15.5) and rebounder (9.5) – back after missing the Tigers’ 77-65 win over Tulane on Tuesday with an abdominal injury. Lawson and Shaq Goodwin (12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds) are a formidable frontcourt duo, and Alabama graduate transfer Ricky Tarrant Jr. (13.7 points) is a capable point guard.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (12-0): The Gamecocks have breezed through their non-conference schedule, winning all but two games by double digits - both close decisions against RPI top 100 foes. Five Gamecocks average double-digit scoring, including a trio of forwards in Mindaugas Kacinas (12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds), Michael Carrera (12.1, 5.7) and Laimonas Chatkevicius (11, 4.1). The strong frontcourt also has helped South Carolina dominate on the glass, as it has outrebounded 11 of its 12 opponents and has an average margin of plus-10.2 on the boards.

TIP-INS

1. A win would give the Gamecocks their longest winning streak since the 1969-70 team won 17 straight to match the school record set in 1933-34 with a season-opening run.

2. Memphis produces 28.4 percent of its scoring from the foul line, the second-highest percentage in the nation behind Howard (28.6).

3. South Carolina has outscored 11 of its 12 opponents in the paint – it tied Clemson 24-24 in that column – and has held a double-digit advantage in the ledger eight times.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 77, Memphis 73