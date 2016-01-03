No. 24 South Carolina 86, Memphis 76

Undefeated South Carolina passed its biggest test, pushing past Memphis 86-76 on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell scored 18 points, and forward Michael Carrera added 16 points and 11 rebounds for No. 24 South Carolina (13-0), which outlasted the Tigers in the foul fest.

Memphis guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. scored 20 points and star forward Shaq Goodwin added 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out.

South Carolina entered as one of only three unbeaten teams in the nation along with SMU and Oklahoma. The Gamecocks’ early schedule has been soft, and Memphis was easily the most talented team coach Frank Martin’s team has faced this season. South Carolina didn’t blink, though, and kept pace throughout a back-and-forth first half.

Tarrant Jr. drained a 3-pointer right before halftime to send the teams into the locker room tied at 42.

The teams combined to commit 68 fouls, and the second half was especially physical. Goodwin picked up two quick fouls in the first four minutes of the second half, including a flagrant foul, and had to go to the bench. Tarrant Jr. hit the floor hard a few minutes later, but got up to hit a pair of free throws that tied the score 55-55 with 11:01 remaining.

Goodwin picked up his fourth foul with 9:06 to play, and the Gamecocks went on a run. Goodwin fouled out with 4:02 left - one of four Tigers to foul out.

South Carolina made its free throws down the stretch to put away Memphis.

Memphis (9-4), picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the American Athletic Conference, has been impressive early in the season. The Tigers have a win over Ohio State and played No. 3 Oklahoma down to the wire in November.

The Gamecocks open SEC play at Auburn on Tuesday.