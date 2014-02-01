Preview: Memphis at Southern Methodist

Memphis entered Wednesday making less than one-third of its 3-pointers on the season, but after a strong showing from long range that night, the Tigers are feeling confident in their stroke heading into Saturday’s matchup at Southern Methodist. “We are a good shooting team,” senior guard Joe Jackson said after the 22nd-ranked Tigers made 7-of-12 attempts from outside the arc in a 10-point win over Central Florida. “We’re not the first team that shot poorly in the first half of the season and picked it up at the end of the year.” Memphis is now 17-of-34 from 3-point range over its last two games and has won four in a row overall entering Saturday’s contest.

The Mustangs, meanwhile, were 6-of-13 from 3-point range against South Florida on Tuesday but still came out on the wrong end of a 78-71 decision, ending their five-game winning streak. SMU leading scorer Nic Moore is one of the nation’s most efficient 3-point shooters, connecting on 46.3 percent from behind the arc. The Mustangs’ top two scorers - Moore (13.9) and Markus Kennedy (11.7) are both sophomores, offering a stark contrast to the Tigers, who are led by four senior guards.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MEMPHIS (16-4, 6-2 AAC): The Tigers’ four senior guards all have made major contributions during the team’s four-game winning streak. Joe Jackson led Memphis with 17 points against Central Florida while Michael Dixon Jr. is 13-of-21 from the floor - 7-of-11 from beyond the arc - over the last four games. Geron Johnson (9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals during the winning streak) continues to be the “glue guy” for Memphis and Chris Crawford remains deadly from long range with nine 3-pointers over the last two outings.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (16-5, 5-3): Coach Larry Brown knows basically what he is going to get from his team offensively, as the Mustangs average 71.9 points and have scored between 70-75 points in five of their last six games. Kennedy has scored in double figures in 12 straight games and has grabbed at least seven rebounds in each of those contests. Reserve forward Ben Moore has been a major factor as a freshman, shooting 72.4 percent on the season, including a sizzling 17-of-20 over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Nic Moore is an 84.6 percent free-throw shooter and is 21-of-22 over his last five games.

2. Ben Moore has as many double-digit scoring games (three) in the last two weeks as he had in the season’s first 17 games.

3. Memphis F Shaq Goodwin is looking to bounce back after scoring just six points - matching his second-lowest point total of the season - against Central Florida.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 77, Memphis 72