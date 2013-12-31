Preview: Memphis at South Florida

No. 17 Memphis plays its first game in the American Athletic Conference - formerly the Big East - when the Tigers visit South Florida on Tuesday in the conference opener for both teams. Memphis was picked to finish third in the 10-team conference, with South Florida eighth. The Tigers have won two straight and eight of nine behind an offense that ranks among the top-30 nationally in scoring (82.3) and top-20 in assists (16.8).

The Bulls have played eight straight games decided by five or fewer points, winning five as they continue to rely on a powerful inside game. Victor Rudd (16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds), Chris Perry (10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds) and John Egbunu (7.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) all pull down at least six boards per game. South Florida snapped a two-game skid by coming back to beat Bradley 61-57 on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (9-4): The Bulls, who are 6-2 at home, have three players averaging double figures in scoring. But they’ve been struggling without junior PG Anthony Collins, who leads the team with 5.9 assists per game but has missed three straight contests with swelling in his left knee. Collins and Rudd were named to the preseason all-league squads, making South Florida and Louisville the only programs with two players represented.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (9-2): The Tigers are 6-for-38 from 3-point range in the last two games and hit 29.5 percent from deep this season, second-worst in the conference. Senior G Joe Jackson is one culprit, as he’s made 7-of-30 3-pointers, but he continues to lead the team in minutes (31.6), scoring (14.9), free throws made (63) and free-throw percentage (87.5). Memphis is 3-2 in road and neutral-site games this year.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis has won 11 of the 12 meetings between the teams, but they haven’t played since 2005.

2. The Tigers committed 19 turnovers in Saturday’s 14-point win over Jackson State after having eight in each of their previous two games.

3. South Florida shoots just 65.4 percent on free throws.

PREDICTION: Memphis 76, South Florida 70