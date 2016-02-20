FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Florida 80, Memphis 71
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 20, 2016 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

South Florida 80, Memphis 71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nehemias Morillo scored 19 points and South Florida pulled away from Memphis for a 80-71 win Saturday afternoon at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Fla.

Morillo, a senior guard, went 6-for-9 from the field and scored another six points from the foul line, while the Bulls also got 17 points from freshman guard Jahmal McMurray.

South Florida (7-21, 4-11 American) won its second consecutive game, and the team is now 4-4 in its last eight conference games after starting 0-7 in league play.

The Bulls made just two 3-pointers, but shot 46.3 percent from the field and had nine blocks on the defensive end.

Memphis (15-12, 6-8) shot just 10-for-20 from the foul line and 36.5 percent from the floor. The Tigers, who are now 2-4 in February, were led by freshman forward Dedric Lawson, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Memphis also got 17 points from junior guard Avery Woodson.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.