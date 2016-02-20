South Florida 80, Memphis 71

Nehemias Morillo scored 19 points and South Florida pulled away from Memphis for a 80-71 win Saturday afternoon at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Fla.

Morillo, a senior guard, went 6-for-9 from the field and scored another six points from the foul line, while the Bulls also got 17 points from freshman guard Jahmal McMurray.

South Florida (7-21, 4-11 American) won its second consecutive game, and the team is now 4-4 in its last eight conference games after starting 0-7 in league play.

The Bulls made just two 3-pointers, but shot 46.3 percent from the field and had nine blocks on the defensive end.

Memphis (15-12, 6-8) shot just 10-for-20 from the foul line and 36.5 percent from the floor. The Tigers, who are now 2-4 in February, were led by freshman forward Dedric Lawson, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Memphis also got 17 points from junior guard Avery Woodson.