Preview: Memphis at Temple

Coming off a huge road win over the defending national champs, No. 22 Memphis looks to avoid a letdown when it travels to Philadelphia to face Temple in an American Athletic Conference contest on Saturday. The Tigers will try to keep up their positive momentum after a 73-67 road win over No. 8 Louisville on Thursday. Temple was picked to finish fifth in the league’s inaugural season but is 0-3 in conference play and has lost five of its last six overall, though the five defeats have come by an average of 3.2 points. The Tigers were under fire after a 16-point home loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, but they bounced back in a big way by beating the Cardinals. “I mean, Saturday the Earth was flat,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner told reporters. “The letters, texts and emails were just up in arms. I just try to tell everyone not to panic and let’s keep positive because negative energy can kill us.” Both teams like to get the ball up and down the floor - Memphis averages 79.9 points while Temple puts up 78.2.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MEMPHIS (11-3, 2-1 American): The Tigers get balanced scoring - all five starters hit double digits against Louisville - with guard Joe Jackson (15 points, 3.5 assists) leading the way. Memphis was tough on the boards against the Cardinals as Geron Johnson recorded a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) while power forward Shaq Goodwin (12.3, 6.8) also turned in a strong effort. Missouri transfer Michael Dixon Jr. (11.4 points) has played well off the bench but scored just six points against Louisville.

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-8, 0-3): The Owls boast plenty of offensive prowess, but they have trouble getting stops - especially against quality opponents. Guard Dalton Pepper (16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds) leads four starters who average at least 14 points - making the Owls the only team in the nation with such a high-scoring quartet - but the bench doesn’t produce much. Anthony Lee (14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds) is the league’s top rebounder and has six double-doubles, and Quenton DeCosey (15.8 points) is the only Temple player who has scored in double figures in every game.

TIP-INS

1. All five of Temple’s home games have been decided by single digits. Memphis is 42-21 in single-digit games under Pastner.

2. Memphis has won 14 straight conference road games - its last 12 in Conference USA and first two this season.

3. Temple G Will Cummings (16.5 points, 4 assists) is day-to-day after missing the second half against South Florida with concussion-like symptoms.

PREDICTION: Memphis 76, Temple 72