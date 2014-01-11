Preview: Memphis at Temple

Coming off a huge road win over the defending national champs, No. 22 Memphis looks to avoid a letdown when it travels to Philadelphia to face Temple in an American Athletic Conference contest on Saturday. The Tigers will try to keep up their positive momentum after a 73-67 road win over No. 8 Louisville on Thursday. Temple was picked to finish fifth in the league’s inaugural season but is 0-3 in conference play and has lost five of its last six overall, though the five defeats have come by an average of 3.2 points. The Tigers were under fire after a 16-point home loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, but they bounced back in a big way by beating the Cardinals. “I mean, Saturday the Earth was flat,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner told reporters. “The letters, texts and emails were just up in arms. I just try to tell everyone not to panic and let’s keep positive because negative energy can kill us.” Both teams like to get the ball up and down the floor - Memphis averages 79.9 points while Temple puts up 78.2.
TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
ABOUT MEMPHIS (11-3, 2-1 American): The Tigers get balanced scoring - all five starters hit double digits against Louisville - with guard Joe Jackson (15 points, 3.5 assists) leading the way. Memphis was tough on the boards against the Cardinals as Geron Johnson recorded a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) while power forward Shaq Goodwin (12.3, 6.8) also turned in a strong effort. Missouri transfer Michael Dixon Jr. (11.4 points) has played well off the bench but scored just six points against Louisville.
ABOUT TEMPLE (5-8, 0-3): The Owls boast plenty of offensive prowess, but they have trouble getting stops - especially against quality opponents. Guard Dalton Pepper (16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds) leads four starters who average at least 14 points - making the Owls the only team in the nation with such a high-scoring quartet - but the bench doesn’t produce much. Anthony Lee (14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds) is the league’s top rebounder and has six double-doubles, and Quenton DeCosey (15.8 points) is the only Temple player who has scored in double figures in every game.
1. All five of Temple’s home games have been decided by single digits. Memphis is 42-21 in single-digit games under Pastner.
2. Memphis has won 14 straight conference road games - its last 12 in Conference USA and first two this season.
3. Temple G Will Cummings (16.5 points, 4 assists) is day-to-day after missing the second half against South Florida with concussion-like symptoms.
PREDICTION: Memphis 76, Temple 72