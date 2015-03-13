Preview: Memphis vs Temple

Temple coach Fran Dunphy isn’t worried about bubbles or milestones when his Owls take on Memphis in Friday’s quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament at Hartford, Conn. “We’re just thinking about winning one in a row,” Dunphy, the AAC’s Coach of the Year, told Philadelphia’s CBS. “If we can get that done, we’ll feel good and we’ll move on to the next assignment.” Fourth-seeded Temple beat the fifth-seeded Tigers 61-60 in their only meeting this season on Josh Brown’s bank shot in the final seconds.

The teams each averaged a league-best 7.1 steals and the Owls are third in scoring defense at 59.9 points. They are the top two teams - Memphis at 29.9 percent and Temple at 30.8 percent - at defending the 3-pointer. Memphis is still without leading scorer Austin Nichols (ankle) but Shaq Goodwin has been on a hot streak in his place.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MEMPHIS (18-13): Goodwin is averaging 13.5 points on 54.9 percent shooting and 9.5 rebounds during 10 straight starts but the Tigers finished the season losing three of four. Trahson Burrell adds 8.9 points and Avery Woodson chips in 8.1 points. Burrell and Goodwin have each had 22-point performances to lead the Tigers in the past two games without Nichols (13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 blocks).

ABOUT TEMPLE (22-9): Will Cummings leads the Owls, who look to hand Dunphy his 500th career victory, with 14.1 points, 4.3 assists and a leauge-best 2.1 steals. Quenton DeCosey chips in 12.3 points and Jaylen Bond adds 8.2 points and a league-high 8.3 rebounds. The Owls won three straight and 10 of their last 12 since a three-game skid in January against league leaders Tulsa, SMU and Cincinnati.

TIP-INS

1. Temple, which finished 9-22 last year, has improved its scoring defense by nearly 20 points from last year (78.1 to 59.9).

2. Goodwin set a league record with 23 rebounds in first meeting with Temple.

3. Memphis is 6-0 in Friday the 13th games.

PREDICTION: Temple 67, Memphis 64