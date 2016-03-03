Preview: Memphis at Temple

Temple will likely enter the American Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 1 seed, but the Owls don’t have much margin for error in their hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament. A home loss to Memphis on Thursday might kill any at-large hopes Temple has, but for now, the Owls are in good shape to reach the Big Dance.

Thursday’s contest will be Senior Day for Temple, which will honor four players, including leading scorer Quenton DeCosey (15.9 ppg), top rebounder Jaylen Bond (7.9 rpg) and leading 3-point shooter Devin Coleman (56 3-pointers). DeCosey made the game-winning jumper for the Owls in a two-point win against UCF on Saturday as the team kept pace in the AAC with SMU, which is ineligible for the conference tournament. Memphis, meanwhile, is probably headed for the NIT barring an improbable run to the AAC tournament title. The Tigers had dropped four of five before a solid home win against Tulsa behind double-doubles from Shaq Goodwin and Dedric Lawson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (16-13, 7-9 AAC): Goodwin registered 28 points and 11 rebounds against Tulsa following a pair of subpar games in which he totaled 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting with 11 combined rebounds. Lawson, meanwhile, has scored in double figures in seven straight games with six double-doubles during that stretch. Both players notched a double-double in the first meeting with Temple - a 67-65 victory on Jan. 13 behind two late foul shots by Ricky Tarrant Jr.

ABOUT TEMPLE (18-10, 12-4): DeCosey had a poor showing in the first matchup with the Tigers, struggling to 5-of-15 shooting with four of his team’s 13 turnovers. More recently, he is in the midst of a four-game stretch where he has shot 33.3 percent or worse in each outing, and he’s gone eight straight games without making 50 percent of his shots. On the other hand, Obi Enechionyia has made at least half his shots in four straight games and is 15-of-26 from long range during that span.

TIP-INS

1. Temple freshman G Trey Lowe (4.8 points per game) was injured in a car crash Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.

2. Goodwin has 15 double-doubles this season, while Lawson has 14.

3. Enechionyia has made multiple 3-pointers in nine of his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Memphis 62, Temple 61