Temple 80, Memphis 75: Will Cummings scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and added six assists as the Owls held off the Tigers in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Hartford, Conn.

Quenton DeCosey added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for No. 4 seed Temple (23-9), which will take on top-seeded SMU in Saturday’s semifinals. Jesse Morgan contributed 13 points and seven boards as the Owls added to their NCAA Tournament at-large resume.

Trahson Burrell collected 16 points and seven rebounds while Shaq Goodwin added 15 and nine for No. 5 seed Memphis (18-14). Kedren Johnson scored 14 points, and Calvin Godfrey chipped in 13 for the Tigers, who missed six of their 14 free-throw attempts.

Cummings knotted it at 52 with a pair of free throws, and Jesse Morgan and Josh Brown followed with 3-pointers to put Temple ahead 58-52 with less than seven minutes remaining. The lead reached eight points on DeCosey’s free throws with 3:41 left but Memphis battled back to knot it at 71 with 50 seconds left before Obi Enechionyia converted a three-point play and Cummings helped seal it at the line.

Godfrey scored five of his 11 first-half points in the final two minutes, and Kedren Johnson knocked down a jumper on the final possession to send Memphis into the break in front 32-31. Crawford’s three-point play with just under 11 1/2 minutes to play pushed the lead to 48-45 for the Tigers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Owls coach Fran Dunphy earned his 500th career win. … Temple F Jaylen Bond suffered a right-ankle injury in the first half and did not return. … Memphis struggled to 5-of-20 from 3-point range and got only five points from its bench.