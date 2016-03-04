FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temple 72, Memphis 62
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 4, 2016 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Temple 72, Memphis 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Temple 72, Memphis 62

Temple clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title with a 72-62 victory over visiting Memphis Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.

Temple, winners of 11 of its last 14 games, received double-figure scoring from five different players, was led by senior Jaylen Bond’s 15 points on the Owls’ Senior Night. Senior Quenton DeCosey added 13 for the Owls, who improved to 19-10 overall and 13-4 in the AAC, while Memphis, losers of three of its last four and five of its last seven, fell to 16-14 and 6-10 in the AAC.

Memphis, which was led by senior Ricky Tarrant Jr.’s game-high 18 points and 16 from senior Shaq Goodwin, turned the ball over 13 times.

Temple held a 52-39 lead with on senior Devin Coleman’s 3-pointer with 13:42 to play. But Memphis had whittled that lead down to 60-57, after junior Avery Woodson canned a three himself with 4:33 left. The Owls then outscored Memphis 10-5 down the stretch.

Temple took a 39-30 lead into halftime. The Owls opened a 28-16 lead with 7:56 left in the half on freshman Levan Alston’s jumper. Memphis held one lead, 1-0, on Goodwin’s free throw 19 seconds into the game. Temple went on a 9-0 run, holding the Tigers scoreless for over two minutes, taking control of the game.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.