Temple 72, Memphis 62

Temple clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title with a 72-62 victory over visiting Memphis Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.

Temple, winners of 11 of its last 14 games, received double-figure scoring from five different players, was led by senior Jaylen Bond’s 15 points on the Owls’ Senior Night. Senior Quenton DeCosey added 13 for the Owls, who improved to 19-10 overall and 13-4 in the AAC, while Memphis, losers of three of its last four and five of its last seven, fell to 16-14 and 6-10 in the AAC.

Memphis, which was led by senior Ricky Tarrant Jr.’s game-high 18 points and 16 from senior Shaq Goodwin, turned the ball over 13 times.

Temple held a 52-39 lead with on senior Devin Coleman’s 3-pointer with 13:42 to play. But Memphis had whittled that lead down to 60-57, after junior Avery Woodson canned a three himself with 4:33 left. The Owls then outscored Memphis 10-5 down the stretch.

Temple took a 39-30 lead into halftime. The Owls opened a 28-16 lead with 7:56 left in the half on freshman Levan Alston’s jumper. Memphis held one lead, 1-0, on Goodwin’s free throw 19 seconds into the game. Temple went on a 9-0 run, holding the Tigers scoreless for over two minutes, taking control of the game.