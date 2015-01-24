Preview: Memphis at Tulane

Tulane earned its biggest win in conference play at Memphis on Jan. 3 and will go for the season sweep when it hosts the Tigers on Saturday. The Green Wave have dropped three of their last five and are coming off a 66-52 home loss to SMU on Wednesday that marked their lowest scoring output of the season. Memphis had a three-game winning streak end with a 73-55 loss at first-place Tulsa on Wednesday.

The Tigers lead the American Athletic Conference in turnovers, giving it away an average of 15.1 times, and committed 16 turnovers in the first meeting with Tulane, a 74-66 setback. Memphis cut its turnovers to an average of 12.3 during its three-game winning streak before coughing it up 17 times in the loss to Tulsa on Wednesday. Tulane shot 33.3 percent against SMU on Wednesday, and guard Jonathan Stark is in the midst of a terrible shooting slump.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (11-7, 4-3 AAC): The Tigers are getting a bigger contribution from Avery Woodson over the last three games after the sophomore struggled in the previous three conference games. The 6-2 guard was held to three points on 1-of-6 shooting against Tulane and averaged 3.7 points in three games before boosting that mark to 12.3 on 12-of-22 shooting over the last three contests. Woodson is 9-of-17 from 3-point range in that span and is shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc this season.

ABOUT TULANE (13-6, 4-3): Stark exploded for a season-high 24 points at Memphis but has not been able to find his shooting stroke over the last five contests. The sophomore from Tennessee is 15-of-60 over the last five contests and scored five points on 2-of-13 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to SMU. Louis Dabney is picking up some of the slack, averaging 21.3 points in the last four contests while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis F Austin Nichols scored 28 points in the first meeting and leads the team in scoring (12.7).

2. Dabney has knocked down multiple 3-pointers in each of the last five games.

3. The Tigers lead the AAC in 3-point defense, limiting opponents to 26.6 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Memphis 71, Tulane 69