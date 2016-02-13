Preview: Memphis at Tulane

The time for Memphis to make a move in the American Athletic Conference and build some momentum for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament may have already come and gone. The Tigers still have a shot at 20 wins with a strong finish and will try to bounce back when they visit Tulane on Saturday.

A promising start for Memphis included a 77-65 victory over the Green Wave at home on Dec. 29, but the Tigers have dropped five of their last seven to drop below .500 in league play. Home losses to East Carolina and Connecticut were especially crushing, and Memphis followed up a quality win over Cincinnati last week by squandering a 13-point advantage and falling 98-90 at Houston on Wednesday. Tulane snapped a six-game slide by outlasting East Carolina 100-92 in triple-overtime on Wednesday, but the team has yet to win an AAC game at home. The Green Wave kick off a three-game homestand against the Tigers and will play four of their final six games on campus.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MEMPHIS (14-10, 5-6 AAC): The Tigers allowed Houston to shoot 55.9 percent from the floor and surrendered 58 points in the second half of Wednesday’s setback. “You score 90 points and you gotta win the game,“ Memphis coach Josh Pastner told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. ”When I went back and watched the film of the game, I was not happy with our defense at all. We didn’t shrink the floor like we’re capable of doing.” The Tigers don’t have as many problems on the other end of the floor, where Shaq Goodwin and Dedric Lawson have each gone for 20 or more points in consecutive games.

ABOUT TULANE (9-16, 2-10): Green Wave senior guard Louis Dabney has had a tough final season while shooting 35.5 percent from the field but hit the shots that forced all three overtimes on Wednesday and matched a career high with 32 points in the victory. Tulane elected to use a small lineup for almost the entire game, with four guards and forward Dylan Osetkowski each logging 40 or more minutes. Malik Morgan took some of the pressure off Dabney with a career-high 26 points and five 3-pointers after totaling 12 points in the previous two games.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis F Trashon Burrell, who went for 21 points and 13 rebounds in the first meeting, is averaging 7.3 points on 9-of-34 shooting in the last four games.

2. Tulane G Cameron Reynolds posted his first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds on Wednesday.

3. The former Conference-USA rivals split two meetings last season, with each winning on the road.

PREDICTION: Memphis 83, Tulane 70