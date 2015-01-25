Memphis 57, Tulane 55: Austin Nichols knocked down the go-ahead shot with seven seconds left and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds as the visiting Tigers fought off the Green Wave.

Markel Crawford added 15 points as Memphis (12-7, 5-3 American) earned a split of the regular-season series with Tulane. Avery Woodson scored nine points and Shaq Goodwin grabbed six rebounds in a reserve role for the Tigers, who have won four of five.

Jay Hook scored 13 points and Louis Dabney fought his way to 10 on 2-of-13 shooting for the Green Wave (13-7, 4-4). Jonathan Stark added 10 points and Dylan Osetkowski had eight points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Memphis held a 49-40 advantage just past the midway point of the second half before Tulane made a run, knotting it at 51 on Dabney’s jumper with just over 2 1/2 minutes to play. Dabney’s free throw tied it at 55 with 32 seconds left to set the stage for Nichols.

Goodwin’s jumper capped a 9-0 burst and gave Memphis a 32-20 lead before Tulane scored the final five points of the half to cut it to a seven-point gap at the break. Keith Pinckney’s basket brought the Green Wave within 44-40 with just under 11 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dabney went 1-of-4 from 3-point range to snap a string of five straight games with multiple 3-pointers. … Nichols is 20-of-30 from the field in two games against the Green Wave, averaging 22.5 points. … The Tigers entered the game leading the AAC in turnovers at 15.1 and gave it away 17 times.