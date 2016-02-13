Tulane 94, Memphis 87

Tulane scored 14 points in overtime and the Green Wave upset Memphis 94-87 on Saturday at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

The Green Wave (10-16, 3-10 American) trailed most of the second quarter and tied the game 80-80 when guard Cameron Reynolds sank a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.

Memphis guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. had a chance to win the game for the Tigers (14-11, 5-7) but his 3-point shots with 20 seconds missed the mark.

Guard Malik Morgan opened the scoring in overtime with two free throws to put the Green Wave up, 82-80.

Freshman phenom Dedric Lawson tied the game for the Tigers, and forward Shaq Goodwin’s free throw gave Memphis an 83-82 advantage.

The teams traded buckets but center Dylan Osetkowski’s dunk put Tulane up for good at 88-87.

Memphis went scoreless the final 1:58.

Morgan and Osetkowski led Memphis with 23 points each, with Osetkowski adding 13 boards.

Lawson led Memphis with 25 points and 16 boards. Forward Trahson Burrell also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards, including five rebounds on the offensive side.

The Green Wave have won two straight after losing 10 of 11 games.

The Tigers have lost six of eight.