Preview: Memphis at Tulsa

The American Athletic Conference has been more than welcoming of Tulsa, which can remain unbeaten in league play with a victory Wednesday against visiting Memphis. The Golden Hurricane, behind two-time conference Player of the Week James Woodard, have won seven straight games, including five in conference. The junior had back-to-back 21-point efforts as Tulsa knocked off USF and defending national champion Connecticut to remain the lone unbeaten team in the AAC.

The Tigers opened conference play at 1-2 but have since won three straight, including a 99-79 drilling of UCF last week. Josh Pastner’s team has won 15 of the last 16 games against the Golden Hurricane, including 11 straight in Tulsa. “We go into a big week because we are at Tulsa and Tulane,” Pastner told the media. “Tulsa is first place undefeated. We know that they are a very good team. We are going to have to play great defense.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (11-6, 4-2 AAC): Unlike Tulsa, the Tigers rely on a more balanced approach on offense, as Austin Nichols is the lone player to score in double figures. Nichols goes for 12.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and is backed up by the likes of Trashon Burrell, Shaq Goodwin and Avery Woodson. “Our confidence is high and winning helps with that,” Pastner told reporters. “Guys are playing well. We can see it and feel it that we are getting better. We have to play at a high level to win games.”

ABOUT TULSA (12-5, 5-0): Woodard and Shaquille Harrison from a solid 1-2 punch for the Golden Hurricane, combining to average 30.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. After a slow start to his junior season, Harrison has come on with 11 straight games in double figures, including six of 21 or more points. Marquel Curtis is third on the team in scoring and is the top shooter at 51.5 percent for coach Frank Haith, who is in his first season after posting a 76-28 record in three seasons at Missouri.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa, which trails 23-13 in the series, last defeated Memphis in 2010-11.

2. Memphis is one of the better rebounding teams in the nation with 38.6 per contest.

3. Tulsa has won 16 straight conference games, including the final 11 last season as a member of Conference USA.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 67, Memphis 63