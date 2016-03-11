Preview: Memphis vs. Tulsa

Memphis hopes to repeat its performance from two weeks ago when it faces off against Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal contest In Orlando on Friday. The Tigers, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, defeated the No. 3-seeded Golden Hurricane in their only previous matchup this season on Feb. 28.

Memphis has been a bit of a disappointment, starting the season 12-5 but failing to put together two straight victories since that point in mid-January. The Tigers have two of the best forwards in the league in freshman Dedric Lawson (15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds) and senior Shaq Goodwin (15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds), but the team’s defense allows nearly 71 points, one of the worst averages in the league. The Golden Hurricane has won six of eight heading into the tournament, though many believe Frank Haith’s squad needs to pick up a couple of victories to assure itself of a place in the NCAA Tournament. To get that, the duo of James Woodard (15.8 points) and Shaquille Harrison (14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists) will need to come up big against an explosive Memphis squad.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (17-14): With the end of his collegiate career in sight, Goodwin is doing all he can to keep Memphis alive. He had 28 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the Tigers’ win over Tulsa on Feb. 28, then had 17 points and a game-high eight boards in a rout of East Carolina on Sunday. “We know what we have to do in order to get to the NCAA Tournament, and that’s win every game,” the first-team all-conference pick told reporters. “Win these last three. So we’re going into Friday with supreme confidence, ready to do it.”

ABOUT TULSA (20-10): With Selection Sunday days away, Haith is trying to get his team to just focus on playing its opponent on the floor, not the other teams on the bubble. The Golden Hurricane are iffy when it comes to NCAA Tournament projections, but focusing on getting some wins are all the team can do to improve its chances. “We can’t worry about that stuff,” Haith told reporters. “If you worry about that, you will get distracted. All of that other stuff will take care of itself. We’ve just got to go out and play.”

TIP-INS

1. Memphis coach Josh Pastner is 9-3 in conference tournament games, winning Conference USA titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013 but going winless in three other tournament appearances.

2. The Golden Hurricane rank among the nation’s leaders in turnover margin, causing 3.8 more miscues than its opponents.

3. The winner of this contest advances to the semifinal round against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal contest between No. 2 seed Houston and No. 10 seed Tulane.

PREDICTION: Memphis 77, Tulsa 72