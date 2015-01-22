Tulsa 73, Memphis 55: Shaquille Harrison recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Golden Hurricane past the visiting Tigers in American Athletic Conference play.

James Woodard contributed 16 points and five rebounds and Rashad Smith had 14 points and seven boards for Tulsa (13-5, 6-0), which snapped an 11-game home losing streak against Memphis. Rashad Ray added nine points off the bench for the Golden Hurricane.

Austin Nichols scored 12 points and snared six rebounds for Memphis (11-7, 4-3), which had won three straight games. Avery Woodson supplied 15 points and eight boards for the Tigers, who went 5-of-18 from beyond the arc and committed 17 turnovers.

Despite poor shooting in the first half, Tulsa was able to erase an early deficit by grabbing nine offensive rebounds and forcing 11 Memphis turnovers. Harrison’s dunk staked the Golden Hurricane to a 22-15 lead with roughly five minutes left and Tulsa scored the final four points to lead 30-23 at the break.

The second half belonged to Tulsa, which unleashed an 18-0 run to go up 52-27 with 12 minutes left. The Tigers scored 14 straight points to trim the deficit to 56-42 with 5 1/2 remaining before back-to-back dunks by Smith and Woodard put it away for Tulsa.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Hurricane shot 33.3 percent, but finished the first half with a 20-6 advantage in points in the paint. ... Tulsa has now won 17 straight conference games dating back to last season in Conference USA. ... Nichols and Shaq Goodwin had three blocks each for Memphis, which finished with nine in the game.