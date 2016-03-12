Memphis 89, Tulsa 67

Freshman forward Dedric Lawson had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help sixth-seeded Memphis upset third-seeded Tulsa 89-67 on Friday night in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Senior guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis (18-14). Junior forward Trashon Burrell had 19 points. Sophomore guard Avery Woodson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Shaquille Harrison scored 15 points for Tulsa (20-11). Senior forward Brandon Swannegan had 14 points. Senior guard James Woodard added 11 points.

Memphis will play 10th-seeded Tulane in Saturday’s semifinals. The Green Wave upset second-seeded Houston in the quarterfinals.

Tulsa jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but Memphis battled back to go ahead 19-14 following back-to-back 3-pointers by Tarrant. The Tigers later mounted 11-3 and 11-2 runs that helped them take a 46-32 lead into the locker room at the break.

Memphis carried that momentum into the second half, going up 53-36 on a 3-pointer by Lawson. The Tigers went up by 20 on a 3-pointer by Tarrant and led by as many as 31 late in the game.