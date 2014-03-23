Preview: Memphis vs. Virginia

Memphis’ Michael Dixon Jr. broke out of a scoring slump at just the right time, scoring 19 points – including the Tigers’ final seven points – as Memphis edged George Washington 71-66 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday. The Tigers’ next opponent will present a tremendous challenge to Memphis’ offense as Virginia brings the nation’s stingiest scoring defense into Sunday’s East regional third-round matchup in Raleigh, N.C. The Cavaliers, the top seed in the East, would tie the school record for victories in a season and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1995 with a victory.

Dixon scored just 10 points in Memphis’ final two games before the NCAA tournament, including a 0-for-7 shooting performance in the Tigers’ loss to Connecticut in the American Athletic Conference tournament, but hit 6-of-9 shots Friday. Eighth-seed Memphis moves the ball as well as anybody in the nation, ranking third in assists at 17.4. The Cavaliers – who beat Coastal Carolina 70-59 in the second round Friday – counter with a defense allowing 55.4 points per contest and have held their past 22 opponents to less than 50 percent shooting from the field.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT MEMPHIS (24-9): The Tigers entered the NCAA tournament shooting 47.9 percent from the field and shook off a cold-shooting first half Friday to hit 66.7 percent of their second-half attempts. Leading scorer Joe Jackson (14.3 points) shot 6-for-12 against the Colonials, just the second time in the past eight games he has hit half of his attempts. Memphis finished the season second in the AAC in scoring at 77.4 points.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (29-6): The Cavaliers have held opponents to 38.4 percent shooting from the field this season - ninth nationally - and 32.4 percent from 3-point range. Anthony Gill came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points Friday as Virginia shook off a slow start in its NCAA opener. Evan Nolte helped spark the Cavaliers in the second half with eight points, helping Virginia shoot 65 percent in the final 20 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 13-1 this season when scoring 70 or more points.

2. The Tigers average 8.7 steals per game, recording eight in their NCAA opener.

3. Memphis and Virginia have never met.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, Memphis 59