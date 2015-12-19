Preview: Mercer at Arkansas

After a rough end to November, Arkansas has turned things back up this month, going 3-1 heading into a home game with non-conference opponent Mercer on Saturday. The Razorbacks have averaged 93.5 points in December, with their lone loss being a three-point setback to Wake Forest on the road.

Coach Mike Anderson preaches a fast pace offensively and pressure on defense, and he has the talent to incorporate his style. Dusty Hannahs, Anthlon Bell and Moses Kingsley are the only trio in the country to score in double figures in all nine games this season. Mercer is in the middle of a three-game swing against major-conference teams, having lost to Auburn on Tuesday and with Ohio State next on the slate. Jestin Lewis leads a balanced offensive attack with an average of 11.8 points, though he’s coming off a career-best 28-point effort against the Tigers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET

ABOUT MERCER (8-2): While the Bears have a number of capable scorers this season, Lewis has stepped to the forefront as the team’s go-to guy when the going gets tough. His 28-point effort against Auburn cemented that spot for him, as he went 11-of-19 from the field and scored 12 of Mercer’s 15 points as it rallied from eight down with under seven minutes to play to get within one with less than two minutes remaining. The senior recorded the school’s highest-scoring output since Ike Nwamu recorded 30 points against Tennessee last December.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (5-4): If there’s one good thing about a 5-4 record for the Razorbacks, it’s a lack of relaxation against schools from smaller conferences. With a better record, Arkansas might be looking past Mercer, which has only two losses on the season, but as the team struggles to stay above .500, the players know every game counts. “These mid-major teams, we don’t sleep on them at all because every game is a big game for us,” guard Jabril Durham told reporters. “We’re 5-4. We don’t have any reason to be complacent.”

1. Mercer leads the Southern Conference and ranks eighth in the nation in rebounding margin, averaging 12.7 more boards than its opponents.

2. Durham ranks second in the country with 8.1 assists per game and has posted four of the seven double-digit assist performances in the SEC this season.

3. Arkansas has had a player make five or more 3-pointers in five of its nine games this season after doing so just twice all of last year.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 85, Mercer 72