Mercer 69, Arkansas 66 (OT)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Sophomore guard Demetre Rivers connected on a layup with 12 seconds left in overtime and Mercer held on for a 69-66 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night at Verizon Arena.

Rivers’ layup gave the Bears (9-2) a 65-63 lead; and, after Arkansas missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left, sophomore guard Stephon Jelks sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining.

Senior guard Jestin Lewis scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Mercer. Jelks added 20 points and Rivers 15.

Junior forward Moses Kingsley’s 18 points and 14 rebounds led the Razorbacks (5-5), who had to use an 8-0 second-half run to overcome a 13-point deficit and force overtime. Senior guard Anthlon Bell added 16 points for Arkansas.

The teams combined for 17 three-pointers. Mercer shot 36.5 percent and Arkansas 38.1 percent.

The Bears used a 19-0 run and led 41-28 with 9:28 left in the first half. An 8-0 run helped pull Arkansas within striking distance, and a layup from junior guard Dusty Hannahs tied the game with 18 seconds left in the second half.

Mercer shot 27 percent (7 of 30) in the first half but led 19-17 at halftime thanks to 23 percent shooting (6 of 22) by the Razorbacks. Mercer was 3 of 13 from 3-point range in the half.