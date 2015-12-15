Preview: Mercer at Auburn

Coming off an 88-81 overtime loss to MiddleTennessee, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is looking for a more complete team effort.The Tigers will get their first opportunity Tuesday when they host formidableMercer at Auburn Arena.

Guard Kareem Canty matchedhis career high with 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and added sevenassists while forward Cinmeon Bowers contributed 19 points and a career-high 19rebounds in Saturday’s loss. But it still wasn’t enough as the Blue Raiders hada 15-8 advantage in overtime to end Auburn’s three-game win streak. “My teams play best when everybodycontributes, and (today) there was too big a disparity between the guys thatplayed well and even some that played as intensely as they needed to,” Pearlsaid at his post-game news conference. “So it’s just hard to beat a goodteam on the road when we don’t get more productivity from more players.”Mercer, of the Southern Conference, brings a five-game win streak into the contest,but it will be the Bears’ first test this season against a Big Six conferenceopponent.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MERCER (8-1): The only loss for Bob Hoffman’steam came against Davidson (77-71) and the Bears are coming off a 10-day layoffsince their 68-43 win over winless Alcorn State on Dec. 5. Forward Stephon Jelks (11.1 points) andguards Phillip Leonard (11.1) and Jestin Lewis (10) are averaging double figureswhile Jelks (7.3 rebounds) and fellow forward Desmond Ringer (5.9) have beenthe best at cleaning the glass. Overall, Mercer leads the SoCon in several keystatistical categories, including scoring defense (60.2 points per game),rebound margin (plus-13.2) and assist/turnover ratio (1.4).

ABOUT AUBURN (4-2): The up-tempo Tigers came outof the weekend ranked seventh nationally in scoring (88.7) and are shooting 47percent from the field, including an SEC-best 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.Canty (19 points), forward Tyler Harris (16.5), guard T.J. Dunans (13.3) andBowers (13) are Auburn’s leading scorers, while Bowers (9.3) and Harris (8.8)are the top rebounders. This will only be the seventh game of the season for theTigers, who are currently tied for the fewest in Division I so far.

TIP-INS

1. Mercer leads the series 16-15, but the teamshaven’t met since 2008.

2. Canty and LSU standout freshman Ben Simmonsare the only two SEC players to rank in the top eight of at least seven conferencestatistical categories.

3. At 8-1, the Bears are off to their best startsince moving up to the Division I ranks in 1973.

PREDICTION: Auburn 81, Mercer 75