Auburn 78, Mercer 71

Forward Tyler Harris recorded his third straight double-double and guard Kareem Canty hit a key 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play, lifting Auburn to a 78-71 victory over Mercer on Tuesday in Auburn, Ala.

Harris scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Canty finished with 21 points for the Tigers, who bounced back from a loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday and improved to 5-2 under first-year coach Bruce Pearl.

Bears forward Jestin Lewis scored a game-high 28 points, including a 3-pointer that cut the Auburn lead to 65-63 with 3:54 to play. Canty, though, drilled a 3-pointer and hit a pair of clinching free throws with 10 seconds to play.

In a tight, back-and-forth first half, the Tigers were down six with five minutes left before intermission. Forward T.J. Duman’s dunk ignited a 7-0 Tigers run to put Auburn in front. The Tigers took a 32-31 lead into halftime.

Auburn opened the second half with a 9-1 run and tried to shake the Bears early, but Mercer would not fold. The Bears steadily cut into the deficit and trailed 57-52 with 7:36 to play. Forward Stephon Jelks added 12 points for Mercer.