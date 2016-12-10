Preview: Mercer at Clemson

Clemson hosts Mercer on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game homestand during which it figures to pile up victories in advance of a tough back-to-back road stretch before Christmas. The Tigers, who have won five of their first seven games, host Mercer and South Carolina State before traveling to Alabama and No. 18 South Carolina.

Clemson had absolutely no trouble with Coppin State on Sunday, using a 51-point first half to pull away for an 85-43 victory. “We made shots,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters after the victory. “I thought we played with good rhythm and pace.” Jaron Blossomgame recorded his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. The Bears snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-41 victory Wednesday over Oglethorpe.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT MERCER (5-4): Demetre Rivers hit 5-of-9 3-pointers to help the Bears snap their losing streak, scoring a career-best 30 points. Leading scorer Ria’n Holland, who transferred from Wichita State, averages 18.4 points per game but did not play in Wednesday’s blowout. The Bears rank in the top 40 nationally in points allowed per game (63.6).

ABOUT CLEMSON (5-2): Blossomgame is one of the better players in the ACC, averaging a team-leading 17.4 points. Shelton Mitchell hit 6-of-8 shots from the field Sunday, scoring a season-high 12 points in his first start of the year. Five players are averaging double-figures scoring while on defense, the Tigers are holding opponents to 39 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Tigers C Sidy Djitte is among the ACC leaders in rebounding at 10.4 per game, and his 4.8 offensive rebounds per game ranks in the top 10 nationally.

2. Clemson G Avry Holmes scored his 1,000th career point against Coppin State.

3. The Tigers average 14.3 fouls per game, best in the nation through Wednesday, while the Bears rank in the top 20 at 15.4.

PREDICTION: Clemson 77, Mercer 61