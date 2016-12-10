Mercer no match for balanced Clemson squad

Junior forward Donte Grantham scored 19 points and led five Clemson players in double figures as the Tigers cruised past Mercer 90-47 Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Grantham made 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Tigers, who improved to 6-2 with their fourth consecutive victory.

Clemson, coming off a 42-point victory against Coppin State on Sunday, won by 40 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame added 16 points and guard Shelton Mitchell, a transfer from Vanderbilt, had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his second career start for the Tigers.

Guard Gabe DeVoe added 13 points and guard Avry Holmes had 10.

Junior guard Ria'n Holland was only player in double figures for the Bears (5-5) with 12 points. Mercer shot just 30.4 percent from the floor and 27.6 from 3-point range.

Grantham had 12 first-half points, including nine straight during one stretch, and Blossomgame, Mitchell and Holmes added 10 points each in the first half as Clemson bolted to a 49-25 lead at intermission.

The Tigers capitalized on 13 Mercer turnovers, connected on 7 of 14 3-point shots and shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

The onslaught continued in the second half as Clemson held Mercer scoreless for more than eight minutes during a 16-0 run that swelled the Tigers' advantage to 43 points, 79-36, with five minutes remaining.