Preview: Mercer at Florida

Florida looks to build off a strong second half in a season-opening win over Florida Gulf Coast when it takes on Mercer in Jacksonville on Sunday night. The Gators, who are playing 10 of their first 11 games at various Florida venues while their home arena is being renovated, outscored the Eagles 35-9 over the final 16 minutes behind a suffocating defense to overcome a 50-45 deficit and win 80-59.

"We're such an up-tempo team. When our defense turns people over that's going to lead to easy baskets," Florida graduate student Canyon Barry told reporters "There are going be games where we don't make shots, don't make free throws, so hopefully that's something we can depend on this year - that our defense travels." Barry, who averaged 19.7 points in an injury-shortened senior year at the College of Charleston last season before heading to Gainesville, gives the Gators the proven bench scorer they lacked in 2014-15, totaling 13 points and six rebounds against the Eagles. Another good sign for coach Mike White's team was its 20-of-26 (76.9 percent) performance from the foul line considering that the Gators hit only 62.3 percent of their free throws last season. Mercer, meanwhile, used a similar script to Florida in its 87-53 opening win over Brewton-Parker, an NAIA team, finishing the game on a stunning 28-0 run and not allowing a point in the final 12 minutes, 25 seconds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT MERCER (1-0): Mercer found up quickly that junior college transfer Ria'n Holland was a huge addition to the team when the 6-1 guard scored a team-high 24 points and made five 3-point shots in the opener. His starting backcourt mate, 6-1 junior Jordan Strawberry, who averaged 8.7 points and 3.1 assists last season, engineered the Bears' offense with precision, dishing out a career-high 11 assists to get his season started. All-Southern Conference forward Stephon Jelks, who led the league in rebounding (8.7 per game last season), anchors a front line that includes 6-9 Desmond Ringer, who had eight points and five boards in the opener, and Demetre Rivers, who averaged 9.7 points last season and had 18 points against Brewton-Parker.

ABOUT FLORIDA (1-0): Senior point guard Kasey Hill, who was a defensive pest but struggled with is shot last season, was 4-of-5 from the field in a strong opening performance that included four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Devin Robinson (14 points, six rebounds) and redshirt junior center John Egbunu (13 points, eight rebounds) had solid openers while sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen, the team's top returning scorer struggled, scoring only six points on 2-for-8 shooting. Backup sophomore center Kevarrius Hayes, who finished his freshman season on a roll after not being much of a factor for most of the season, showed off his offensive (nine points in 14 points) and defensive potential (five blocks) against the Eagles.

TIP-INS

1. The Gators, behind PGs Hill and Chris Chiozza, committed only seven turnovers in their opener.

2. Mercer, which has had a strong defensive reputation in recent seasons, held Brewton Parker scoreless on its last 22 possessions

3. The schools have played 13 times - Mercer leads the series 8-5 - but all but three of those games were played between 1919 and 1937.

PREDICTION: Florida 72, Mercer 61