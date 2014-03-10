Mercer 68, Florida Gulf Coast 60: Langston Hall and Anthony White Jr. each scored 15 points as the visiting Bears defeated the Eagles in the Atlantic Sun championship game.

Daniel Coursey contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Mercer (26-8) reached the NCAA Tournament for the third time overall and will make its first appearance since 1985. Jakob Gollon added 12 points for the second-seeded Bears, who lost to Florida Gulf Coast in the final last season.

Brett Comer and Bernard Thompson each recorded 14 points for the top-seeded Eagles (22-12), who made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2013. Chase Fieler chipped in with 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late for Florida Gulf Coast.

The Bears scored 20 of final 24 points and held Florida Gulf Coast to 5-of-24 from the field in the opening 20 minutes to take a 33-17 lead at intermission. The Eagles quickly cut into the deficit and after a 3-pointer by Filip Cvjeticanin, a three-point play by Comer and a basket by Fieler they were within 43-42.

Mercer answered with a 9-1 burst, highlighted by a three-point play by Darious Moten and a basket by Hall to push the lead back to nine. Florida Gulf Coast crept back within 59-56 before Hall made a jumper with just under two minutes left, Coursey followed with a pair of free throws and the Bears held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mercer had a 40-36 edge on the boards Sunday after being outrebounded 48-29 in a 75-61 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 21. … Thompson became the all-time leading scorer at Florida Gulf Coast with 1,379 points, passing Ryan Hopkins (1,367). … Mercer leads the all-time series 12-5 and split two games with the Eagles during the regular season.