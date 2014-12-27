Preview: Mercer at Georgia

Georgia will look to extend its winning streak to a season-high four games when it hosts Mercer on Saturday. The Bulldogs appear to be hitting their stride, coming off a 65-47 decision over Seton Hall last Saturday, and will have to guard against an emotional letdown against a Bears team looking to pull the upset. “I‘m glad we played a really good team (after a two-week break) because it forces our guys to be on point,” coach Mark Fox told reporters.

Sophomore guard J.J. Frazier finished with career highs of 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals against the Pirates and could be a key factor moving forward, alleviating some of the responsibility of Georgia’s go-to contributors in the paint. “I wanted to take pressure off of our bigs (so they) don’t think they have to get every rebound,” Frazier told reporters after the win over Seton Hall. Mercer lost two of its last three games and has struggled with consistency this season, owning just a single two-game win streak to its credit.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MERCER (6-6): Junior guard Ike Nwamu is coming off of a career-high 30-point performance in a loss to Tennessee on Monday night and has positioned himself as a top offensive threat in the Southern Conference, ranking fourth in scoring (18.3). T.J. Hallice adds 9.4 points per game to go with a team-high 6.3 rebounds. The Bears limit opponents to 61.2 points per game, good for second in the conference behind Wofford (59.6), and lead the league in field goal percentage defense with opponents shooting 39.5 percent.

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-3): The Bulldogs boast four scorers averaging 10 points or more, accounting for the bulk of their 73.6 scoring average as a team. Marcus Thornton scores a team-high 14.7 points per game, joining Kenny Gaines (11.7), Charles Mann (11.4) and Nemanja Djurisic (10.9) as Georgia’s biggest offensive threats. On the other side of the court, the Bulldogs are coming around as well with Seton Hall’s 47-point effort ranking as their best defensive performance of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia holds a 54-23 edge over Mercer with 17 consecutive wins in the series.

2. Bulldogs F-C Yante Maten ranks third in the SEC, averaging 2.3 blocks per game.

3. Frazier leads the SEC and is tied for third in the nation, shooting 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Georgia 76, Mercer 55